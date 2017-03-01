FSA encourages Weld County producers to enroll for 2017 | TheFencePost.com

GREELEY, Colo. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency Executive Director Jeff Wilson in Weld County announced that farmers and ranchers in Colorado need to enroll their farms into the Ag Risk Coverage and Price Loss Coverage contracts for crop year 2017.

The deadline to enroll is Aug. 1 annually, but now is the time to visit FSA and review files and initiate contracts.

"Before farmers get busy this spring with field tillage operations, and while the weather is cold, is a great time to review and update farm records," Wilson said. "Once spring temperatures rise and farming activities increase, farmers will want to be in the field, so call for an appointment now."

Producers who have not enrolled for crop year 2017 are encouraged to do so now by calling the Weld County FSA to set up an appointment at (970) 356-8097 extension 2.