Glueck to succeed Leftwich as Senate Ag staff director | TheFencePost.com

Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman Pat Roberts, R-Kan., announced Feb. 7 that James Glueck, the committee’s Republican policy director, will become the staff director later this month, following the departure of Joel Leftwich, the current staff director.

Before becoming policy director, Glueck served the committee as a senior policy advisor for biotechnology, risk management and grain inspection.

In the 113th Congress, Glueck worked for Sen. Thad Cochran, R-Miss., who was then the ranking member on the Senate Agriculture Committee. Earlier he served as a legislative assistant for agriculture, trade and water issues for then-Sen. Mike Johanns, R-Neb.

Glueck has also worked for Bunge North America and the Agriculture Department, including roles as a senior adviser to the undersecretary for farm and foreign agricultural services, congressional liaison, deputy White House liaison, deputy director of intergovernmental affairs and confidential assistant in the Farm Service Agency.

He is from Canyon, Texas, and earned a bachelor’s degree in agricultural development from Texas A&M University and a graduate certificate in Advanced International Affairs from the George Bush School of Government and Public Service.

Leftwich has not announced his plans. He served for a short period on the Trump transition team at the Agriculture Department.

Before serving as staff director for the Senate Agriculture Committee, Leftwich worked as senior director for PepsiCo’s public policy and government affairs team. Earlier, he was the deputy staff director on the Agriculture Committee and as Roberts’ legislative assistant covering agriculture, energy and transportation policy.

Leftwich has been a legislative aide to then-Rep. Jim Ryun, R-Kan., director of alumni relations at Friends University, congressional liaison at the Agriculture Department’s Office of Congressional Relations, and program manager for DuPont’s government affairs team.

He was born and raised in Wellington, Kan., and earned a bachelor of arts degree from Friends University in Wichita, Kan., and a master of arts degree from Loyola University of Chicago.