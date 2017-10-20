Goodlatte reschedules markup of ag guestworker bill

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte, R-Va., announced today that his committee will markup the Agricultural Guestworker Act and the Legal Workforce Act on Tuesday.

The markup will be held at 10 a.m. in Room 2141 of the Rayburn House Office Building.

When Goodlatte canceled an earlier scheduled markup, agricultural lobbyists said they assumed Goodlatte did not have the votes in committee to pass the bill.