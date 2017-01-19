Governor, state officials to speak at Governor’s Forum on Colo. Ag | TheFencePost.com

Joining a myriad of other speakers at the 2017 Governor’s Forum on Colorado Agriculture, Gov. John Hickenlooper and Colorado Agriculture Commissioner Don Brown will each be stepping up to the podium at the event.

Hickenlooper and Brown will help lead a forum that this year is titled “Label It: Agriculture,” focusing on how collaboration and cooperation have made agriculture in Colorado the state’s second-largest driver of our economy, and how similar efforts will be critical moving forward.

Other presenters and panelists at this year’s forum – taking place on Feb. 22, at the Renaissance Denver Stapleton Hotel – include:

* Krysta Harden, former U.S. deputy secretary of agriculture, and current vice president of public policy and chief sustainability officer for DuPont

* Gregory Graff, ag-economics professor at Colorado State University

* Keith Belk, animal sciences and public health professor at Colorado State University

* Holly Butka, global consumer engagement lead at Monsanto

* Norm Dalsted, professor and extension farm/ranch management economist at Colorado State University

* Tom Lipetzky, director of marketing programs and strategic initiatives at the Colorado Department of Agriculture

* Tom Kourlis, Colorado rancher

* Stephanie Regagnon, CEO of FieldWatch Inc.

* Dawn Thilmany McFadden, professor and agribusiness extension specialist at Colorado State University

* Virginia Till, recycling specialist and regional lead for EPA Region 8’s Sustainable Food Management

* and many others

Along with addresses from state officials and keynote presentations, the day will also include breakout sessions covering a recent Colorado Department of Agriculture consumer survey, pollinator health, conservation, National Western Stock Show developments, cooperatives, comparisons between global food production and local food, food safety, food labeling, food waste and succession planning.

Look for future announcements as more details regarding the forum agenda are finalized.

To learn more and to register, go to http://www.governorsagforum.com. For those who need accommodations, information for booking rooms at the Renaissance Denver Stapleton Hotel (3801 Quebec St.) can also be made at the Governor’s Forum website.