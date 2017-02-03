Grain marketing workshops to be held in Nebraska | TheFencePost.com

Grain marketing workshops will be offered at several sites across Nebraska starting in November to assist grain producers minimize losses during this time of low prices.

Nebraska Extension Educators will present location and commodity specific marketing information. Topics include developing a written marketing plan, and understanding basis and carrying charges. The workshops feature the Marketing in a New Era simulator and the Grain Marketing Plan smartphone application.

Register by visiting go.unl.edu/marketingworkshops or by calling Robert Tigner at (308) 345-3390. Each workshop will begin at 9:30 a.m. and end at 3 p.m. Complimentary lunch is provided. Workshops are limited to 40 participants each.

Workshops are funded by the Nebraska Corn Board.

For more information or assistance, contact Robert Tigner, Nebraska Extension Educator, (308) 345-3390, email robert.tigner@unl.edu.

Workshop locations:

March 6: McCook, Red Willow County Fairgrounds

March 7: Lexington at Dawson County Extension Office, 1002 Plum Creek Parkway

March 13: Broken Bow, Mid-Plains Community College building