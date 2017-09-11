 Grandma’s Macaroni Salad | Carrie Lehman – Mack, Colo. | TheFencePost.com

Grandma’s Macaroni Salad | Carrie Lehman – Mack, Colo.

2 c. dry macaroni
1 1/2 tbsp. mustard
3/4 c. sugar
1/2 c. salad dressing
1/4 c. vinegar
pinch of salt
1/2 c. diced carrots, optional
1/2 c. diced celery, optional
2 tbsp. diced onion
1 or 2 eggs

Cook macaroni according to package directions.
Cool under cold water.
Blend the next five ingredients.
Stir all together.

