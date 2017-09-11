Grandma’s Macaroni Salad | Carrie Lehman – Mack, Colo.

2 c. dry macaroni

1 1/2 tbsp. mustard

3/4 c. sugar

1/2 c. salad dressing

1/4 c. vinegar

pinch of salt

1/2 c. diced carrots, optional

1/2 c. diced celery, optional

2 tbsp. diced onion

1 or 2 eggs

Cook macaroni according to package directions.

Cool under cold water.

Blend the next five ingredients.

Stir all together.