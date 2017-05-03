Grassley: Sugar dispute shouldn’t disrupt high-fructose corn syrup market | TheFencePost.com

Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, urged Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross on Tuesday not to let the dispute with Mexico over sugar affect other U.S. trade interests, such as corn or high-fructose corn syrup.

On Monday, Ross announced that negotiations between the U.S. and Mexico on how Mexico sends sugar to the U.S. had "reached an impasse" and that if an agreement is not reached by June 5, the U.S. government will begin collection of antidumping and countervailing duties on sugar imports.

"The resumption of such duties could result in the Mexican government's imposing retaliatory duties on other U.S. trade interests," Grassley said in a news release.

"The U.S. corn refining industry supports nearly 260,000 jobs, many of which could be jeopardized by the loss of market access to Mexico," Grassley wrote Ross. "I strongly recommend you resolve the U.S.-Mexico sugar dispute in a way that keeps all consequences and impacts contained to those directly involved in the dispute."

Iowa produces corn and high-fructose corn syrup, but not sugar.