Great Western Alpaca Show celebrates its 15th year in Denver | TheFencePost.com

Denver — Did you miss your chance to get an alpaca selfie or see alpacas in costume? Here's your opportunity to see what your friends are talking about.

Alpacas and alpaca enthusiasts, as well as fiber art enthusiasts, gather for the Great Western Alpaca Show May 5–7 at the National Western Complex in Denver. What better way to learn more about the alpaca industry than to talk to hundreds of breeders and meet their alpacas face-to-face, all under one roof?

Hours are:

Friday, May 5, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Saturday, May 6, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Sunday, May 7, 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

The show, hosted by the Alpaca Breeders of the Rockies, is free to attend and will feature alpacas in the show ring competition, comprised of classes judging conformation and fleece quality in many categories for both Suri and Huacaya alpacas. Throughout the weekend, artisans will showcase alpaca fiber and examples of felting, fiber arts and more. Vendors and farm displays will sell the latest alpaca fashions and hand-crafted items.

Attendees can take a selfie with an alpaca at the Alpaca Selfie Booth. The selfie booth was featured at the Alpaca Owners Association National Show and was a hit. Haven't perfected your selfie taking skills quite yet? No worries. Show volunteers can take your photo for you. The Alpaca Selfie Booth is located at the show entrance, and is free of charge.

On Saturday, May 6, at approximately 12 p.m. youth will take to the ring to compete alongside their alpacas in a costume contest. Costumes will be judged on the comfort of the animal with foreign objects on their head, legs and feet, and how imaginative the costume is as well as the story each participant must write telling about the costume.

The is an organization of volunteers capable of leading and influencing the future of the alpaca industry by supporting its members through education, marketing, events and public awareness. ABR is dedicated to promoting ethical conduct in the alpaca industry, to enhancing the public's perception of the industry, to the health and welfare of the alpacas, to the long-term well-being of the market, and to being an active voice for its members throughout the industry, all for the purpose of helping our members succeed.

For more information visit http://www.alpacabreeders.org/.

For more information about the Great Western Alpaca Show visit http://www.greatwesternalpacashow.com/.