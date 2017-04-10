Greeley (Colo.) Stampede now accepting Mutton Bustin entries | TheFencePost.com

The Greeley Stampede is now accepting entries for the Justin Boots Mutton Bustin presented by King Soopers events during PRCA Rodeos.

"The crowd always goes crazy," said Greeley Stampede Rodeo Chairman, James Herman, about the Mutton Bustin portion of each rodeo at the Greeley Stampede. "We love getting the kids involved in the rodeo, and the crowd loves to cheer on those little cowboys and cowgirls."

Mutton Bustin is where young cowboys and cowgirls ages 5-7 and under 55 pounds have the chance to join the rodeo action by climbing aboard a wooly sheep and holding on with all of their might as they ride across the arena. Each of the six rodeo performances will feature at least 10 brave mutton busters, making this a prestigious opportunity as the Greeley Stampede receives over 700 entries of hopeful, young cowboys and cowgirls each year.

To enter your child for a chance to participate, visit any of these locations to fill out an entry form and submit it to the Mutton Bustin entry collection box: all Greeley area King Soopers; all Greeley and Eaton area Agfinity/Cenex gas stations; Boot Barn in Greeley and Fort Collins, Colo.; King Soopers in Loveland, Colo. (Thompson Valley Towne Center).

The drawing to select the lucky mutton busters will take place after May 15. Winners will be contacted via phone call.

If the mutton buster in your family is not selected, don't worry. The Greeley Stampede offers a free Sheep Stampede, along with duck races, dog performances, an innovation station and more during the event located in the Kids Korral.

Want to increase your odds of being selected to Mutton Bust at the Stampede? Come to one of our Stick Horse Rodeos. Two eligible Stick Horse Rodeo contestants will be drawn at random to Mutton Bust at the 2017 Greeley Stampede from each Stick Horse Rodeo performance this spring. Stick Horse Rodeos are free to participate in and are occurring in Greeley and Fort Collins this spring. Check out the website and calendar for more information on Stick Horse Rodeos at http://www.greeleystampede.org/p/stickhorserodeos.

For more information regarding the Mutton Bustin at the Greeley Stampede presented by King Soopers and Justin Boots, visit http://www.greeleystampede.org/p/muttonbustin.