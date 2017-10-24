Greeley is tough enough to wear pink

Pink filled the arena at the 2017 Greeley Stampede during the June 27th rodeo. To show support for breast cancer awareness and the Tough Enough to Wear Pink (TETWP) initiative, rodeo fans came out in their best pink attire and the Greeley Stampede donated $1 for each regularly priced ticket sold that day. During the Rodeo, the Greeley Stampede continued the popular pink Frisbee toss to raise additional funds. The Stampede also partnered with Banner Health to sell official rodeo "I AM TETWP" t-shirts with a portion of each purchase going towards the cause.

Since 2015, the Greeley Stampede has partnered with the Ranack Cares Foundation to raise additional funds through their annual golf tournament. With a passion to raise funds and awareness for breast cancer detection and treatment, the Ranack Cares Foundation provided on-site support during the TETWP rodeo.

This year, the Greeley Stampede in partnership with the Ranack Cares Foundation and North Colorado Medical Center, was able to raise $16,000 through the TETWP initiative with the support of the community. The money will be donated to the NCMC Foundation Mammography Fund to help families in need battling breast cancer. To date, the Greeley Stampede has donated $61,000 directly to the fund.

The Greeley Stampede looks forward to continuing the partnership with the Ranack Cares Foundation, Banner Health and TETWP to support a great cause. Look for announcements in 2018 for opportunities to get involved with the Ranack Cares Foundation golf tournament and the TETWP rodeo at the Greeley Stampede.