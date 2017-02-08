Greeley Stampede adds Barenaked Ladies and TobyMac to the concert lineup | TheFencePost.com

The Greeley Stampede in Greeley, Colo., recently announced additional entertainment for the 2017 event. Award winning rock band Barenaked Ladies has been added to the SuperStars Concert Series, Christian pop artist TobyMac is set to headline the new Faith & Family Night on June 25 and John Michael Montgomery will open for Clay Walker on July 2.

The award-winning Barenaked Ladies will perform on June 24 at 8 p.m. The popular band is known for their live concerts, an experience filled with the kind of energy, precision, finesse and outright celebration among its fans that is a tribute to Barenaked Ladies’ remarkable longevity. The band is still together after nearly three decades, producing 14 studio albums which have collectively sold more than 14 million copies, won eight Juno Awards, earned multiple Grammy nominations, a U.S. chart-topping single (“One Week”) and the theme song to one of TV’s most popular shows, The Big Bang Theory.

Multi-platinum selling country music star John Michael Montgomery, known for numerous No. 1 hits including “I Love the Way You Love Me”, “I Swear”, “Be My Baby Tonight”, and “Sold”, will perform before Clay Walker on July 2. Montgomery has released eleven studio albums and has produced more than 30 singles on the Billboard country charts, with 15 of them reaching the Top 10.

Individual SuperStars Concert Series tickets are now on sale for $30 and $45. The Superstars Concert package gives fans the opportunity to see all five concerts for one low price. Packages are only $60 or $90 (depending on ticket location). Package prices, based on availability, increase May 1, 2017.

SuperStars Concert Series is sponsored by Power Services Co.

Schedule:

Friday, June 23: Chase Rice with special guest Ned LeDoux

Saturday, June 24: Barenaked Ladies with special guest to be announced

Friday, June 30: LOCASH with special guest to be announced

Saturday, July 1: Toby Keith with special guest High Valley

Sunday, July 2: Clay Walker with special guest John Michael Montgomery