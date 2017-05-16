Greeley Stampede announces 2017 Grand Marshals | TheFencePost.com

Each year since 1928, the Greeley Stampede has recognized outstanding citizens for their many community and regional contributions to Northern Colorado. The stampede is happy to announce Jerry and Sandy Helgeson as the Grand Marshals for the 96th Annual Greeley Stampede.

"Having known Jerry and Sandy for quite some time, it's an honor to have them officially as part of our Greeley Stampede family," said John DeWitt, general chairman of the Greeley Stampede Committee.

"What a surprise when we were asked to be Grand Marshals by the Greeley Stampede Committee. We feel so honored to be a part of this wonderful organization and humbled to be a part of the amazing group of Grand Marshals who have come before us", Jerry and Sandy Helgeson said when asked to be the Grand Marshals for the 2017 Greeley Stampede.

Jerry and Sandy have been residents of Greeley and Windsor for 41 years. Their daughters graduated from Greeley West and Sandy has her degree from the University of Northern Colorado. Jerry graduated from Minot State University with a degree in business.

Jerry owned an American Eagle Distributorship in Northern Colorado for 40 years before retiring in 2015. While in business, his company was one of the top 50 family-owned companies in Colorado, ranked #33. In addition to receiving several top awards with Anheuser-Busch over the years, Jerry has served on bank boards in Weld County as well as the Greeley Chamber of Commerce and volunteering for fundraising on several organizations. He helped develop a program at Colorado State University in Brewing Operations, was awarded the Bravo Entrepreneur Award in 2016 by BizWest, awarded the Loveland Chamber Large Business of the Year award in 2012, is a certified pilot and was the Easter Bunny at the White House Easter Egg Roll during the Obama administration.

After raising their two daughters, Susan and Julie, Sandy went back to school at UNC and got her master's degree in psychology. She has done volunteer work for several organizations in addition to serving on the board of directors for NCMC Foundation, A Kid's Place, and currently the Boys and Girls Club of Weld County.

Jerry and Sandy remember when their daughters were young, they all did volunteer work with the Jaycees at the Greeley Stampede. "Our daughters have fond memories of the carnival rides, rodeos and shows," Jerry said. "Our daughters are now mothers and we are proud grandparents to five beautiful grandchildren. We hope to introduce them to cowboy boots and rodeos this year." Jerry and Sandy are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary this year and feel this honor of being Grand Marshals is the icing on the cake.

Find out more about current and former Grand Marshals at http://www.GreeleyStampede.org/p/grandmarshals. We will recognize the Stampede Foundation recipients and officially introduce our event Grand Marshals at a June 1 Kickoff Luncheon. Individual tickets are $5, table reservations are $40 for eight guests. Call (970) 356-7787 for tickets.