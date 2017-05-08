Greeley Stampede Foundation receives record number of scholarship applicants | TheFencePost.com

Greeley Stampede Foundation receives record number of scholarship applicants
May 8, 2017
The 2017 recipients were difficult to choose from with a record breaking number of applications. With over 100 applicants this year, the Greeley Stampede Foundation was humbled to see the amount of hard work and dedication that these students represent.
"These students deserve recognition for their hard work," said Bob Hinderaker, scholarship chairman of the Greeley Stampede Foundation. "To show our appreciation and support, the students will be recognized through several Stampede events including the Stampede Kickoff Luncheon, Big Buckle Ball and the June 28 rodeo."
Applications were submitted from across Weld County, creating a very competitive selection process. Recipients were selected based on their outstanding academic results, school involvement, leadership in the community and plans to further their education. The 2017 selected scholarship recipients represent 13 Weld County High Schools. The Foundation Board is proud to help these community minded students build a bright future for themselves and, as a result, our community.
Over $50,000 will be awarded to the students for the 2017-2018 academic year. The recipients include:
Riley Moir
Greeley Central
Greeley, CO
Kolby Moore
Platte Valley High School
Kersey, CO
Adam Vega
Valley High School
Gilcrest, CO
Diego Ruis-Marin
Greeley West High School
Greeley, CO
Kianna Antuna
Northridge High School
Greeley, CO
Elizabeth Baxley
Greeley Central
Greeley, CO
Madelyn Willers-Moeller
Greeley Central
Greeley, CO
Kaitlyn Pettit
Highland High School
Ault, CO
Aaron Huskerson
Frontier Academy Charter
Greeley, CO
Nancy Caudillo Cardenas
Northridge High School
Greeley, CO
Trent Dilka
Windsor High School
Windsor, CO
Madison Pollart
Prairie High School
New Raymor, CO
Joseph Canterbury
Greeley Central High School
Greeley, CO
McKenzie Schneider
Platte Valley High School
Kersey, CO
Connor Clancy
Frontier Academy Charter
Greeley, CO
Trevor Been
Eaton High School
Eaton, CO
Riley Juenemann
Frederick High School
Frederick, CO
Kassandra Vega Lucero
Greeley Central
Greeley, CO
Connor Moos
Eaton High School
Eaton, CO
Brianna McBride
Windsor High School
Windsor, CO
For the third year, a college-level rodeo scholarship was also awarded. The 2017 recipient is Cody Gabel who attends Colorado State University and is pursuing a degree in Agriculture.
The Stampede Foundation is a nonprofit organization formed to support continuing education for Weld County students. Since beginning the program, the Stampede Foundation has awarded more than $380,000 in scholarships.
The Foundation works with the Greeley Stampede to produce events and programs that benefit the Stampede Foundation including the Stampede Western Art Show, Big Buckle Ball, and Golf Tournament.