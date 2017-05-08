Greeley Stampede Foundation receives record number of scholarship applicants | TheFencePost.com

The 2017 recipients were difficult to choose from with a record breaking number of applications. With over 100 applicants this year, the Greeley Stampede Foundation was humbled to see the amount of hard work and dedication that these students represent.

"These students deserve recognition for their hard work," said Bob Hinderaker, scholarship chairman of the Greeley Stampede Foundation. "To show our appreciation and support, the students will be recognized through several Stampede events including the Stampede Kickoff Luncheon, Big Buckle Ball and the June 28 rodeo."

Applications were submitted from across Weld County, creating a very competitive selection process. Recipients were selected based on their outstanding academic results, school involvement, leadership in the community and plans to further their education. The 2017 selected scholarship recipients represent 13 Weld County High Schools. The Foundation Board is proud to help these community minded students build a bright future for themselves and, as a result, our community.

Over $50,000 will be awarded to the students for the 2017-2018 academic year. The recipients include:

Riley Moir

Greeley Central

Greeley, CO

Kolby Moore

Platte Valley High School

Kersey, CO

Adam Vega

Valley High School

Gilcrest, CO

Diego Ruis-Marin

Greeley West High School

Greeley, CO

Kianna Antuna

Northridge High School

Greeley, CO

Elizabeth Baxley

Greeley Central

Greeley, CO

Madelyn Willers-Moeller

Greeley Central

Greeley, CO

Kaitlyn Pettit

Highland High School

Ault, CO

Aaron Huskerson

Frontier Academy Charter

Greeley, CO

Nancy Caudillo Cardenas

Northridge High School

Greeley, CO

Trent Dilka

Windsor High School

Windsor, CO

Madison Pollart

Prairie High School

New Raymor, CO

Joseph Canterbury

Greeley Central High School

Greeley, CO

McKenzie Schneider

Platte Valley High School

Kersey, CO

Connor Clancy

Frontier Academy Charter

Greeley, CO

Trevor Been

Eaton High School

Eaton, CO

Riley Juenemann

Frederick High School

Frederick, CO

Kassandra Vega Lucero

Greeley Central

Greeley, CO

Connor Moos

Eaton High School

Eaton, CO

Brianna McBride

Windsor High School

Windsor, CO

For the third year, a college-level rodeo scholarship was also awarded. The 2017 recipient is Cody Gabel who attends Colorado State University and is pursuing a degree in Agriculture.

The Stampede Foundation is a nonprofit organization formed to support continuing education for Weld County students. Since beginning the program, the Stampede Foundation has awarded more than $380,000 in scholarships.

The Foundation works with the Greeley Stampede to produce events and programs that benefit the Stampede Foundation including the Stampede Western Art Show, Big Buckle Ball, and Golf Tournament.