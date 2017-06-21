Greeley Stampede is holding rodeos for a cause | TheFencePost.com

Being in the community and being part of the community can be very different. The Greeley Stampede is in the community as an event and a tradition for families across Colorado. We strive to be much more than a community event though and become part of it through donations and support. It is because of our community that we have been able to grow continually for the last 96 years. In an effort to support the community, the Greeley Stampede is having three rodeos for a cause this year. The three rodeos are Tough Enough to Wear Pink June 27, Man Up Crusade June 28, and Military Appreciation Day June 29. Each of these three days are to raise support, awareness and gratitude.

On Tough Enough to Wear Pink Day (TETWP), the Greeley Stampede will become pink. Come to the Stampede wearing as much pink as possible, to show support for breast cancer research. For each regularly priced rodeo ticket sold that day, $1 will be donated to research funds working towards a cure. The Greeley Stampede and North Colorado Medical Center will be selling official rodeo "I AM TETWP" shirts with a portion of each sold adding to the donation.

The Greeley Stampede is working with A Woman's Place to raise awareness for domestic violence during the Man Up Crusade rodeo. To show support for domestic violence awareness, please wear purple on June 28. The crew from Man Up Crusade will be onsite to promote safe and healthy relationships. If you forget to wear purple, they will have merchandise to purchase with proceeds going towards the Man Up Crusade education and awareness resources.

The third day is for us and the community to show gratitude for those who have served during the Military Appreciation Day rodeo. The Greeley Stampede will be offering free park and rodeo admission to those who are or have served in the military and their families. Just show a military ID, military dependent ID or come in uniform on June 29. The Greeley Stampede will again be donating $1 for each regularly priced ticket sold that day to the rodeo. Proceeds from the tickets will benefit Honor Flight Northern Colorado, an organization dedicated to ensuring all veterans from World War II, the Korean War, Vietnam War and Purple Heart recipients have the opportunity to visit their respective memorial.

Please join us in supporting these groups and the community. For more information and a complete schedule of the day's events, visit http://www.greeleystampede.org.