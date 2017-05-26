Greeley Stampede Kickoff Concert downtown on June 16 | TheFencePost.com

Join the Greeley Stampede for a free Kickoff Concert presented by JBS in downtown Greeley to ring in the 96th annual western celebration. Live music, dancing and street performers create a one-of-a-kind event you don't want to miss as a part of the Downtown District Authority's Friday Fest concert series. Enjoy great music from 6-9 p.m., partake in Greeley's unique "Go-Cup" service all evening, and bring the kids out to watch fire spinners, artists and more during this Friday of family fun. All of the entertainment takes place in downtown Greeley on the 9th Street Plaza.

This year's Kickoff Concert features music by Southern Fryed. This band brings a high-energy performance with a unique flavor of Rocky Mountain Country, deeply rooted in Texas Red Dirt and Southern Rock. Southern Fryed has been performing together for eight years, and has recently exploded onto the regional scene, becoming a must-see act throughout the Front Range. This interactive and powerful band makes the Greeley Stampede Kickoff Concert a "can't-miss" event.

Also, join us after Friday Fest for an after party at the Moxi Theater featuring local talent Chancey Willams and the Younger Brother Band in partnership with BIG 97.9.

See you in Downtown Greeley on Friday, June 16. For more information about the Greeley Stampede Kickoff Concert, visit http://www.greeleystampede.org/p/downtownkickoff.