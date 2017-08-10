Greeley Stampede will hold a demolition derby on Oct. 7 | TheFencePost.com

The Greeley Stampede is introducing a new fall event for 2017 called the Buddy Bash Demolition Derby. This will be the first off-season demolition derby that the Greeley Stampede has hosted. The event will take place Oct. 7 at 2 p.m. in the Stampede Arena.

This unique derby will be a team event set-up as a two-on-two tournament featuring limited weld cars, trucks and compacts. The arena will be split into two fields for nonstop action. As the first teams battle, the second prepares and the tournament continues bouncing from one field to the other. Winners from each round will progress to the finals. Teams left with one functional car will have the opportunity to enter the finals during a consolation heat.

Tickets for the Buddy Bash will be available Thursday, August 17th starting at noon and can be purchased at:

-greeleystampede.org

-participating Colorado King Soopers

-ticketswest.com

-Call the Greeley Stampede ticket office at (970) 356-778 or visit at 600 N 14th Ave, Greeley, CO 80631. The ticket office will be open Monday – Thursday 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Prices for Buddy Bash tickets start at $15 for adults and $6 for children 6 and under. Ticket prices will increase the day of the event.

Drivers interested in participating in the Buddy Bash can visit go-derby.com for registration and details.

To inquire about sponsorship and advertisement opportunities, contact Justin Watada at justin@greeleystampede.org.