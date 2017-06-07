Greeley Tractor Supply to host pet adoptions during Purina Days | TheFencePost.com

GREELEY, Colo. — Tractor Supply Co. in Greeley at 3015 S. 23rd Ave. will host pet and livestock adoptions on June 17.

During the event, which is held in celebration of pet and livestock owners, families will have the opportunity to visit with adoptable animals, and are also invited to interact with adoption volunteers to learn more about the joys and responsibilities associated with owning anything from cats and dogs to rabbits, goats, pigs, horses and more.

Purina Days is an annual in-store event from June 14-18 that highlights pets and livestock, as well as the tools needed to properly care for them. Greeley Tractor Supply team members with experience caring for a wide variety of animals will be on-site to lend expert advice to customers.

The community groups participating on June 17 include:

Colorado Horse Rescue Network — On-site 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Big Bones Canine Rescue — On-site 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Petting Zoo/BBQ — On-site 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

"Pets and animals provide families with years of joy and we're proud to recognize the community organizations that work so hard to ensure as many as possible are going to good homes," said Anthony Fouse, manager of the Greeley Tractor Supply store. "Whether you own a dog or a goat, Purina Days is all about celebrating our partnership with families who lovingly and responsibly raise animals of all kinds."

Contact the Greeley Tractor Supply store at (970) 330-3440 for details about Purina Days. Groups looking to participate should visit TSCEventPartners.com and click Purina Days under the "Choose Event" tab.

Tractor Supply, both online and in store, offers a comprehensive selection of products for equine, livestock, pets and small animals, including items necessary for their health, care, growth and containment.

For expert advice on raising pets and other animals, visit TractorSupply.com/KnowHow to receive deals and rewards on pet and livestock products, sign up for the Tractor Supply Neighbor's Club at NeighborsClub.com.