Green Beans | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo.

1 tbsp. plus 1/2 tsp. kosher salt, divided

2 pounds green beans, ends trimmed

2 tbsp. canola oil

1/4 c. finely sliced yellow onion

1/4 c. red bell pepper, cut into thin matchsticks

4 garlic cloves, minced

2 tbsp. unsalted butter

3 tbsp. soy sauce

1 green onion, finely sliced

2 tsp. sesame seeds, toasted

In a large stockpot over medium-high heat, bring 1 gallon of water to a boil and season with 1 tbsp. salt.

Prepare a large bowl of ice water.

Add the green beans to the boiling water and cook al dente, about 1 minute.

Drain and immediately plunge the beans into icy water.

When cool, drain beans in a colander and lay them out to dry on paper towels.

In a large saute pan over high heat, heat the canola oil until smoking.

Add the green beans, onion and bell pepper, and saute until the vegetables are charred all over, 1 to 2 minutes.

Add garlic and cook for 30 to 40 seconds, until fragrant.

Add the butter, soy sauce and the remaining 1/2 tsp. salt, and toss to mix and coat.

Reduce heat and cook until the sauce is thick enough to coat and stick to the vegetables, about 1 minute.

Transfer vegetables to a serving bowl.

Garnish with green onions and sesame seeds.