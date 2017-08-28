Green Beans | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo.
August 28, 2017
1 tbsp. plus 1/2 tsp. kosher salt, divided
2 pounds green beans, ends trimmed
2 tbsp. canola oil
1/4 c. finely sliced yellow onion
1/4 c. red bell pepper, cut into thin matchsticks
4 garlic cloves, minced
2 tbsp. unsalted butter
3 tbsp. soy sauce
1 green onion, finely sliced
2 tsp. sesame seeds, toasted
In a large stockpot over medium-high heat, bring 1 gallon of water to a boil and season with 1 tbsp. salt.
Prepare a large bowl of ice water.
Add the green beans to the boiling water and cook al dente, about 1 minute.
Drain and immediately plunge the beans into icy water.
When cool, drain beans in a colander and lay them out to dry on paper towels.
In a large saute pan over high heat, heat the canola oil until smoking.
Add the green beans, onion and bell pepper, and saute until the vegetables are charred all over, 1 to 2 minutes.
Add garlic and cook for 30 to 40 seconds, until fragrant.
Add the butter, soy sauce and the remaining 1/2 tsp. salt, and toss to mix and coat.
Reduce heat and cook until the sauce is thick enough to coat and stick to the vegetables, about 1 minute.
Transfer vegetables to a serving bowl.
Garnish with green onions and sesame seeds.