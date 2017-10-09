Green Tomato Pepper Relish | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb.

4 quarts green tomatoes

1/2 c. salt

4 green peppers

1 red pepper

4 onions

4 c. white vinegar

2 c. white sugar

Pickling spices of choice

Wash tomatoes and slice into a slow cooker.

Sprinkle with salt and soak overnight.

Rinse and drain.

Grind tomatoes, peppers and onions.

Boil vinegar and sugar.

Add remaining ingredients and boil 5 minutes.

Simmer over low heat for 2 to 3 hours.