 Green Tomato Pepper Relish | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb. | TheFencePost.com

Green Tomato Pepper Relish | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb.

4 quarts green tomatoes
1/2 c. salt
4 green peppers
1 red pepper
4 onions
4 c. white vinegar
2 c. white sugar
Pickling spices of choice

Wash tomatoes and slice into a slow cooker.
Sprinkle with salt and soak overnight.
Rinse and drain.
Grind tomatoes, peppers and onions.
Boil vinegar and sugar.
Add remaining ingredients and boil 5 minutes.
Simmer over low heat for 2 to 3 hours.

