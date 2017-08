Grilled Veggies | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo.

4 zucchinis, sliced diagonally 1/2-inch thick

3 red peppers, sliced 1/2-inch thick

3 yellow peppers, sliced 1/2-inch thick

1/4 c. Italian dressing

1/4 c. grated Parmesan cheese

heavy-duty foil

Preheat outdoor gas grill to medium heat.

Combine vegetables and divide between two large sheets of foil.

Drizzle with dressing and fold to make two packets.

Grill for 10 minutes or until vegetables are crisp-tender, turning and gently shaking packets after 5 minutes.

Cut slits in foil to release steam before opening packets.

Sprinkle vegetables with cheese and serve.