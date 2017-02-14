Growers to share on-farm research at Feb. 24 meeting in Alliance, Neb. | TheFencePost.com

Farm operators and agronomists from across the state are attending the Nebraska On-Farm Research Network research update programs at five locations across the state, including Alliance on Feb. 24.

Producers will obtain valuable crop production-related information from more than 70 on-farm research projects conducted on Nebraska farms by Nebraska farmers in partnership with University of Nebraska–Lincoln faculty.

These programs will provide an opportunity to hear growers and researchers who conducted on-farm research share their results from the 2016 growing season. Field-length replicated treatment comparisons were completed in growers’ fields, using their equipment.

The Alliance location: Feb. 24 at the Knight Museum and Sandhills Center, 908 Yellowstone Ave., Alliance, Neb. The Alliance meeting will cover research on dry bean direct harvest and dry edible peas, along with other studies that pertain to western Nebraska. Other on-farm research topics include cover crops, variable rate seeding, planting populations, multi-hybrid planting, starter fertilizer, fungicide applications, alternate crop rotations, multi-hybrid planting uses, seed treatments, nitrogen management technologies and Project SENSE, which uses crop canopy sensors for in-season, variable-rate nitrogen management.

The Alliance meeting will run from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. MDT, with registration at 8:30 a.m. There is no fee to attend and lunch will be served. For the Alliance meeting pre-register by calling the Alliance Extension Office at (308) 762-5616.