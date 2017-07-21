Gudmundsen Sandhills Laboratory to hold open house Aug. 23 | TheFencePost.com

LINCOLN, Neb., — The University of Nebraska–Lincoln's Gudmundsen Sandhills Laboratory will host its 18th annual open house Aug. 23 from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. The beef cattle research facility is three miles north and five miles east of Whitman.

Presentations will be given on various aspects of cattle and natural resources management. Don Adams, who recently retired from Nebraska Extension, will present on the many important research findings he made over the years, including while he conducted beef cattle nutrition research at Gudmundsen. Stockmanship expert, Curt Pate, will also share his teachings and demonstrations. Businesses, services and associations supporting the beef cattle industry will participate. Activities, demonstrations and commercial exhibits are planned throughout the day so guests can come and go as they please.

The welcome will start at 8:50 a.m. followed by morning presentations on Gudmundsen's systems research, cattle handling and stockmanship information. Lunch will be at 12:05 p.m. followed by afternoon sessions on cattle markets, research updates and Beef Quality Assurance training.

To RSVP, visit http://go.unl.edu/gsl-openhouse, call (308) 696-6701, or e-mail ellen.heil@unl.edu. RSVP by by Aug. 21 for the complimentary lunch.

The Gudmundsen Sandhills Laboratory is part of the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln. For more information, visit http://westcentral.unl.edu/gudmundsen.