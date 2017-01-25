Hafemeister, Bartuska USDA acting undersecretaries | TheFencePost.com

Jason Hafemeister is the acting U.S. Department of Agriculture undersecretary for farm and foreign agriculture services, and Ann Bartuska is the acting undersecretary for research, education and economics, according to the Hagstrom Report.

USDA sources also said that members of President Donald Trump’s USDA landing team began fanning out to the divisions of USDA on Jan. 24 to be briefed on current issues.

In his regular job, Hafemeister, a civil servant, is the trade policy coordinator at the Foreign Agriculture Service and has been the acting associate administrator. Hafemeister rejoined USDA in May 2013 as an economist in the Office of the Chief Economist. He worked in the private sector from 2007 to 2013 for AFJ & Associates, a trade consulting firm founded by Allan Johnson, a former U.S. chief agricultural negotiator.

Hafemeister was deputy assistant trade representative from 1999 to 2007. During that time he was the lead negotiator for agriculture in the Doha Development Agenda at the WTO, the Central American — Dominican Republic Free Trade Agreement, and China’s WTO accession.

Hafemeister first worked at USDA as an international economist at FAS from 1991 to 1999.

Bartuska, also a civil servant, was the deputy undersecretary at REE during the Obama administration. She came to REE from the USDA Forest Service, where she was deputy chief for research and development. She served as acting USDA deputy undersecretary for natural resources and environment from January to October of 2009, and earlier was the executive director of the Invasive Species Initiative at The Nature Conservancy. Prior to this, she was the director of the Forest and Rangelands staff in the Forest Service.

Bartuska also co-chaired the Ecological Systems Subcommittee of the Committee on Environment and Natural Resources of the White House National Science and Technology Council and also is co-chair of the Sustainability Roundtable of the National Academy of Sciences. She is active in the Ecological Society of America, serving as vice president for Public Affairs from 1996 to 1999 and as president from 2002 to 2003. She has served on the Board of the Council of Science Society Presidents and is a member of the American Association for the Advancement of Science and of the Society of American Foresters.