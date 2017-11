Halloween Stew | Kay Bedlan – Lewellen, Neb.

3 tbsp. vegetable oil

1 pound ground beef

1/2 c. onion, chopped

1 c. celery, chopped

8 oz. tomato sauce

1 c. water

2 c. diced potatoes

1 can red kidney beans

1/3 c. raw rice

1 tsp. seasoned salt

1/4 tsp. black pepper

Heat oil in heavy skillet.

Add ground beef, onion and celery.

Cook over medium heat, stirring often to break up meat until browned.

Add remaining ingredients; mix well.

Cover and simmer 30 to 40 minutes or until done.