Harmony Equine Center to hold open house in June | TheFencePost.com

FRANKTOWN, Colo. — The Dumb Friends League Harmony Equine Center is opening its barn doors to the public for a one-of-a-kind event. Horse lovers of all ages are invited to the Harmony Equine Center Open House on June 10.

This free, family-friendly event takes place at the Harmony Equine Center, located at 5540 E. Highway 86, just west of Franktown, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visitors will have the opportunity to take guided tours of the beautiful 168-acre property and meet horses available for adoption. Guests can also enjoy local food trucks, games for kids and a chili cook-off.

During the open house, visitors will get a firsthand look at how the Harmony Equine Center trains formerly abused or neglected horses so they are ready for adoption. Harmony's staff of professional horse trainers will present demonstrations throughout the day covering a wide range of topics, including how to trailer-load a horse, selecting the right horse, working your horse in the round pen and horse ownership 101. Additionally, guests will be able to watch horses complete an obstacle course used for training and enrichment.

"The open house is a chance for people to see how the work that goes into rehabilitating these horses can transform them into great trail-riding horses, family horses or simply good companions for other horses," said Garret Leonard, director of the Harmony Equine Center.

There is no need to RSVP for the Harmony Equine Center Open House. Additional details about the event can be found at ddfl.org/open-house.

The Harmony Equine Center is a private rehabilitation and adoption facility for horses, ponies, donkeys and mules that have been removed from owners' care by law enforcement authorities. It also serves as a centralized hub where horses from humane societies and rescue groups in the Midwest and southwestern U.S. can receive training and re-homing. Adoption days are every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. or by appointment.

To learn more about the Dumb Friends League Harmony Equine Center or to see horses available for adoption, visit ddfl.org/adopt-a-horse or call (303) 751-5772.