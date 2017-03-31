Hinrichsen joins GENEX beef team | TheFencePost.com

SHAWANO, Wis. — GENEX announces Ron Hinrichsen, Westmoreland, Kan., as the cooperative's director of beef sales and marketing. In this role, Hinrichsen will lead the beef sales and service team in providing cattle producers across the U.S. with science-based beef genetics and chute-side reproductive service.

"I am excited for this new role and the opportunity to help GENEX staff meet the needs of members and customers," Hinrichsen said. "This organization has built a strong reputation for offering genetic excellence and innovative services. It's a privilege to help continue that tradition." Hinrichsen is a graduate of Kansas State University with a degree in animal science and business. Previously he held sales positions with animal health and nutrition companies. In addition, Hinrichsen is a member of the American Angus Association, American Simmental Association, National Cattlemen's Beef Association and Kansas Livestock Association. For more information on GENEX beef sires, products and services, visit http://genex.crinet.com or contact customer service at (888) 333-1783.

DFA scholarship winners

Dairy Farmers of America recognizes the importance of developing future leaders in the dairy industry and is committed to investing in their education. Since its inception 10 years ago, the DFA Cares Foundation Scholarship has grown to honor an increasing number of outstanding students who are pursuing careers in the dairy industry. Selection criteria include a commitment and passion for a career in the dairy industry; extracurricular activities, awards and work experience; and academic achievement. This year, DFA's scholarship committee identified 45 recipients who will receive a combined total of $53,000. Local precollege winners are: Oliver Schmitz, Axtell, Kan., planning to attend Kansas State University and major in agricultural technology management and Eli Wolfe, Kearney, Neb., planning to attend University of Nebraska-Lincoln and major in ag business.

DFA honors members of distinction

Dairy Farmers of America's Members of Distinction program honors members who embody the cooperative's core values and excel on their operations, in their communities and in the industry. Each year, one member farm from each of DFA's seven regional areas is honored during the Annual Banquet at DFA's Annual Meeting. The local 2017 Members of Distinction are:

Central Area

Haverkamp Family, Kelly Hills Dairy in Seneca, Kan.: Brian Haverkamp has never been happy with the status quo. Since 2002, Brian and his wife, Kristina, have grown the family dairy from 200 to 550 cows, with the addition of a new free-stall barn, renovated milking parlor and flushing system. As they look to the future, the Haverkamps are working to grow their operation for the next generation. Along with his daughter and her husband, the Haverkamps are planning another expansion, with the hopes of expanding a free-stall barn and adding additional technology, like a robotic milking system.

Mountain Area

Burnett Family, Burnett Enterprises, Inc. in Carpenter, Wyo.: By relying on the family's motto, 'average goes broke,' Jeff and Kim Burnett, along with Jeff's brother, Jay and his wife, Lisa, have learned together to strive for excellence in running their operation. In 2004, the Burnett family started with a rented 200-cow operation. They have since expanded to milking 3,000 cows through the use of an innovative calf facility, an onsite feed mill that allows them to cut costs and more efficiently control rations and a separator that recycles manure as bedding for the free-stall barns. ❖

Green, Paulsen named national 4-H luminaries

LINCOLN, Neb. — University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green and Chief Communication and Marketing Officer Teresa Paulsen were named 4-H Luminaries by the National 4-H Council March 21 in Washington, D.C. Luminaries are an exclusive group of accomplished and influential 4-H alumni who will help raise awareness of 4-H's life-changing impact and generate support for bringing 4-H to more youth. Green and Paulsen are part of the 40-member inaugural class. Other Luminaries include Grammy award-winning artist Jennifer Nettles, NBA star Kent Bazemore, Facebook executive Andrew Bosworth and MSNBC anchor Craig Melvin. Chancellor Green was a 4-H member in Botetourt County in Virginia. Paulsen is an alum of Nebraska 4-H and is a National 4-H Council Trustee. "I'm humbled to be part of this inaugural group of people who were influenced by 4-H, which today is the largest youth development organization in the U.S.," Green said. "Millions of people across the nation are testament that 4-H membership is a strong predictor of lifelong success and leadership." Jennifer Sirangelo, president and CEO of the National 4-H Council, said: "Whether they are running Fortune 500 companies and performing to sold-out crowds or leading community programs and volunteering to empower local youth, 4-H alumni represent the epitome of true leadership. These remarkable alumni are committed to paying it forward and ensuring the next generation has the opportunity to benefit from the 4-H experience." The prestigious group is part of the 25 million 4-H alumni across the nation. In Nebraska, one in three age-eligible youth participates in 4-H, which is present in all 93 counties. To learn more about Nebraska 4-H, visit http://4h.unl.edu