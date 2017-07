House Ag NAFTA hearing video online | TheFencePost.com

A video of the House Agriculture Committee's Wednesday hearing on "Renegotiating NAFTA: Opportunities for Agriculture," is available for viewing online.

At the hearing, grain, oilseed, beef and poultry leaders expressed growing apprehension that the atmosphere is leading to reduced farm exports, while dairy and Florida tomato industry leaders said they hope the negotiation can help them deal with problems with Canada and Mexico.

To view the video, go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F4wZUGHmlms&feature=youtu.be.