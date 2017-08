Huskers New Red Potatoes | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb.

18 small red potatoes

1/4 c. extra virgin olive oil

8 garlic cloves, minced

1 tbsp. paprika

1 bunch chives, finely chopped

Preheat grill to 350 degrees.

Scrub red potatoes and cut in half.

Pour most of the oil in a mixing bowl and toss potatoes to coat.

In a separate foil roasting pan, pour the remaining olive oil and spread on the bottom of pan.

Place the red potatoes in an even layer in the pan.

Sprinkle with garlic, paprika and salt to taste.

Cover pan with aluminum foil.

Place pan on bottom cooking surface and bake for 1 hour.

Remove aluminum foil and sprinkle chives over potatoes.

Continue cooking with grill cover closed for 15 minutes.