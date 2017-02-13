ICE conducts immigration raids, California farmers worried | TheFencePost.com

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement authorities arrested hundreds of undocumented immigrants in at least a half-dozen states last week in a series of raids that marked the first large-scale enforcement of President Donald Trump’s Jan. 26 order to crack down on the estimated 11 million immigrants living here illegally, The Washington Post reported Jan. 10.

Immigration activists said the crackdown went beyond the six states the Department of Homeland Security identified, and said they had also documented ICE raids of unusual intensity during the past two days in Florida, Kansas, Texas and Northern Virginia, the Post added.

Meanwhile, California farmers who supported Trump told The New York Times they fear losing field workers.