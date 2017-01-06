In its 110th year, National Western Stock Show is a long-time family event for many Coloradans | TheFencePost.com

More Information:

The 2017 National Western Stock Show runs Jan. 7-22 at the National Western Complex in Denver, 4655 Humboldt St. For more information and a complete list of stock show events, go to http://www.nationalwestern.com. Grounds admission and event tickets are available at nationalwestern.com and all King Soopers locations.

Quick facts about NWSS

» The 2016 stock show was the 110th anniversary of the event. It brought in the second-highest attendance in stock show history with 686,745 visitors. The only year with higher attendance was 2006, the 100 year anniversary of the event, which drew 726,972 attendees.

» The Yards will haul in 40 semis full of shavings and 14 semis full of straw for the 16-day event. After the show is over, it will take 65 semis to haul away the manure for recycling.

» More than 15,000 head of livestock and horses will be on the stock show grounds, as well as 25 different cattle breeds.

» National Western estimates $10 million in livestock sales will take place during the 16-day event.

» The stock show drives about $100 million in economic impact for the Denver area, and raises about $400,000 in scholarship funds for the National Western Scholarship Trust.

» In 2016, the top eight animals at the Junior Livestock Auction set an all-time record high of $412,000.

Source: National Western Stock Show website

STOCK SHOW TIMELINE

“1899 – Organized livestock events begin in Denver, but not on a regular basis.

1906 –First show opened on Monday January 29 and ran for six days. Attendance was estimated at 15,000 and the Grand Champion steer sold for 33 cents a pound.

1909 – The 1909 show opened on January 18 in the newly constructed 6,000 seat National Amphitheater, erected for $200,000 provided by the Denver Union Stockyard Company. This building still stands today.

1915 – The only year the show was cancelled due to a “hoof and mouth” disease epidemic, which prohibited livestock from crossing state lines.

1916 – The Livestock Exchange Building opened as the main building for Denver Union Stockyard Company.

1919 – The Brown Palace Hotel paid a record 50 cents a pound for the Grand Champion steer.

1922 – A program for admitting Denver and suburban school children to the show was established.

1931 – The 25th National Western presented the first Rodeo in conjunction with the Livestock and Horse Show.

1935 – The first Catch-A-Calf contest was held during the show.

1941 – The Grand Champion steer at the 1941 National Western was exhibited by 12 year old Kenny Monfort of Greeley.

1943 – The Executive Committee decided to invest all profits in War Bonds.

The show was confined to “local” participation because of travel and fuel limitations caused by World War II.

1944 – The Quarter Horse Show and Sale were introduced at the show.

1947 – Denver taxpayers passed a $1.5 million bond issue for the building of the Denver Coliseum.

1952 – The Denver Coliseum was finally dedicated on January 10 for the 46th National Western.

1954 – The Westernaires made their first appearance at the Rodeo.

1974 – Competition for girls was added to the 1974 Catch-A-Calf contest.

1981 – The show increased to 12 days and included 21 Rodeo performances. A still-standing record of $301,000 was paid at auction for a Hereford bull.

1993 – Mutton Bustin’ for kids becomes a popular new attraction at the Rodeo, which had a record attendance of its own with a crowd of 178,012, the most since 1986.

1996 – The 90th National Western Stock Show was expanded to 16 days, with 23 Rodeo performances, 11 Horse Shows performances and two Mexican Rodeo Extravaganzas. Attendance exceeds 600,000.

2006 – National Western celebrates its 100th anniversary! The show’s attendance reached 726,972 for the 16-day show and the grand champion steer sold for $75,000 or $58 per pound!

2010 – For the first time in its 104 years, heifers were shown in the market division at the National Western Stock Show. The Grand Champion Market Heifer, Lidy, went on to make even more history when Judge Dan Hoge chose her as overall Reserve Grand Champion. Lidy was exhibited by Bailey Core of Pleasantville, Iowa.”

2015 — Voters approve tax extension to pay for new National Western Center, a reimagined and renovated complex for not only the January show, but ag events year-round at the same location on Humboldt in Denver.

All these events, except the 2015 voter action, were taken directly from the National Western Timeline, which can be found in its entirety at http://www.nationalwestern.com/about/history/.

BUCKING BULLS EVENT

TZ Bucking Bulls, the ranch and rodeo stock company of Ty Rinaldo, is hosting its fifth annual Castle Rock Bull Riding event Feb. 18 at the Douglas County Fairgrounds. The bulls will buck from 2-7 p.m. For more information on this event, including ticketing, contact Ty Rinaldo at (719) 641-3233.