In the pursuit of Ag | TheFencePost.com

The Colorado Farm Show will award eight graduating high school seniors and two college students a total of $23,000 to help with their higher education goals. Six $2,000 Chuck Urano Memorial Scholarships, two $4,000 renewable Colorado Farm Show Scholarships, two $1,500 Colorado Farm Show Secondary Scholarships will be awarded on Jan. 25, 2017 at a banquet held in the recipient’s honor at the Events Center at Island Grove Regional Park in Greeley, Colo. This brings the total scholarship dollars awarded by the Colorado Farm Show to Colorado young adults pursuing careers in agriculture to $186,000. Chuck Urano Memorial Scholarship Winner’s

The Chuck Urano Memorial Scholarship was established in 1992 to honor the late founder of the Colorado Farm Show. It is designed to recognize 4-H and FFA students that have been active in their respective programs, communities and excel in the classroom.

Alexeea Wilson, of Cedaredge, Colo., is a 3.98 GPA student at Cedaredge High School and is a 2017 Chuck Urano Scholarship recipient. She is an active four-year FFA member and also involved in track, gymnastics and church. During her four years in FFA, Alexeea was able to travel to conferences taking back information to help her chapter grow. She is also dedicated to agriculture and serving others in her community. She believes in “leading with her heart” to help her accomplish her goals and commitments in life. Alexeea plans to attend Colorado State University and major in animal science and business.

Brittany Fetzer, of Haxtun, Colo., is a passionate FFA member and believes her passion and traits learned during conventions will make her a stronger state officer if chosen next summer. Fetzer participates in FFA, FBLA, volleyball, music, cheerleading and National Honor Society at Haxtun High School. Brittany is currently president of her Haxtun FFA Chapter. She is a veterinary intern at Temple Veterinary. Brittany’s career plan involves Colby Community College in Kansas and Colorado State University to further her education in veterinary medicine and animal nutrition.

Hannah Niccoli, of Joes, Colo., is a 3.8 GPA student ranking fourth in her class at Arickaree High School. Hannah has been heavily involved in community service in her town. She had participated and served in showmanship clinics, Sunday school youth classes, Adopt a Highway and Memorial Day Services. Her involvement in FFA includes serving as a District IX President and Chapter President. She had also been awarded a number of Chapter Proficiency awards. Hannah is also academically achieving in Knowledge Bowl, Science Fair and as a top biology and physical science student. She is currently deciding on a number of out-of-state colleges to further her education in agriculture education, agriculture journalism or agriculture communication.

Jacob Wintermote, of Walden, Colo., is a 4.0 GPA student and ranked first in his class at North Park High School. He said his father is the most influential person in his life, leading him in the direction to further his education in agriculture to be able to come back and run the family ranch. Jacob has been involved in sports and FFA throughout his high school years. Jacob has had many accomplishments in his North Park FFA Chapter. As freshman he was awarded Greenhand Officer and is now President of his Chapter. In the small town of Walden, Jacob has been involved in numerous community activities such as delivering firewood to the local senior citizens, serving meals and landscaping work at the courthouse and fairgrounds. In the 2015-2016 academic year Jacob was runner-up for the Superintendents Leadership Council Award. Jacob plans to attend the University of Wyoming and study livestock production and ag business.

Justis Marshall, of Burlington, Colo., is passionate about agriculture, resources, producers and our future. He is a 4.0 GPA student ranked first in his class at Burlington High School. Justis serves as the state 4-H Vice President, FFA Chapter President and is a board member of the American Quarter Horse Youth Association. Justis is a three-sport athlete in football, basketball and track. He also participates in Youth Council, FBLA, National Honor Society and Student Leadership. Justis is currently deciding between three universities to further his education in either ag business, ag economics or ag marketing. After earning a degree at a university, Justis plans to attend law school.

Meghan Smith, of Meeker, Colo., is a 4.0 GPA student ranked first in her class at Meeker High School. Meghan believes the various challenges and commitments she experienced throughout her four years in FFA will be an asset for her future success in agriculture. Meghan has been involved in numerous events and competitions while in FFA. In 2016, she was awarded the gold medal for agriculture issues in state and silver medal at the national level. She is currently serving as the 2016-2017 FFA Chapter President. Meghan is involved in Student Council, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Honor Society and FBLA. She is also a dedicated community service volunteer, serving Meeker Lions Club and St. James Episcopal Church youth group. Smith plans to attend the University of Wyoming and study agriculture business to one day return to the family ranch.

Rolling Scholarship Winner’s

The Colorado Farm Show Rolling Scholarship established last year is a four-year $1,000/year, renewable scholarship that is awarded to two graduating high school seniors planning on pursuing a degree in an agriculture field of study at a four-year college or university. Once awarded, recipients of the Colorado Farm Show Rolling Scholarship must reapply each year and show a continued involvement and commitment to agriculture and academic success.

Tyler Camblin, of Holyoke, Colo., is a dedicated student at Holyoke High School having a 3.8 GPA, with great passion for agriculture. Tyler has been involved in 4-H for 11 years, with a specialty in market beef. Tyler also has nine years of experience in market swine. In 2016, at the Colorado State Fair he was awarded the Reserve Grand Champion Senior Showman. Tyler has been a four-year member of the Holyoke FFA Chapter. In 2013-2014, he sat on the meats judging team, served as a 2015-Chapter Treasure, 2016-Chapter Vice President. Tyler plans to follow the family legacy and attend Colorado State University to study agriculture business and agronomy.

Brianna McBride, of Windsor, Colo., attends Windsor High School and has been serving Severance 4-H Club for 13 years and Windsor FFA for four years. Her outstanding 4.167 GPA has led her to multiple achievements including an internship at Meadows Veterinary Center and a position as a Weld Agricultural Leadership Ambassador. Brianna has been involved in multiple volunteer opportunities including Farm Show Check-in, Auction, and 4-H Weld County Booth at the Farm Show. Brianna plans to further her education in the growing field of agriculture food and science. She is certain that she can help consumers become more confident in their choices while assisting producers in generating and selling profitable products. McBride is currently deciding between Kansas State University and Iowa State University.

Secondary’s Scholarship Winners

Also this year like last year there are two $1,500 Colorado Farm Show Secondary Scholarships. These scholarships are awarded to past winners of a Colorado Farm Show Scholarship who are currently pursuing their secondary education in an agricultural or vo-tech field of study at an accredited college, university or vo-tech school.

Jessica Rossi, of Oak Creek, Colo., is currently attending her second year at Eastern Wyoming College in Torrington, Wyo., and the former winner of the 2015 Chuck Urano Scholarship. She developed her passion in the agricultural community by being involved in 4-H, FFA and Routt County Cattlewomen and has found herself extremely involved at EWC. She is the president of the College Senate, a Student Ambassador, a student tutor and also is a member on the women’s basketball team. As a freshman, she was awarded “Top Hand Freshman” by the College of Agriculture, “Lancer of the Year” by EWC Basketball Team and “Academic All-American” by the NJCAA. In the fall of 2017, Jessica plans to attend the University of Wyoming to finish her degree in agriculture business.

Shelby Teague, of Wiggins, Colo., is the former Chuck Urano 2014 scholarship recipient and secondary scholarship in 2015. Shelby is currently attending Kansas State University and studying animal science and agriculture communications. Shelby had the honor this last summer to intern for Western Dairy Association and worked closely with the Denver Broncos to revamp the “Fuel Up to Play 60 Program” for area schools. She is also involved in the Meat Science Association and served on the meats judging team for one year. Shelby is currently a 3.5 GPA junior student and plans on graduating to work as a farmer with agricultural promotion. ❖