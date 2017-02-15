Kansas Sen. Moran: Wheat, sorghum need attention, too | TheFencePost.com

Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., said Feb. 14 that wheat and sorghum as well as cotton and dairy need attention in the next farm bill.

In an op/ed published in the Hays Post, Moran wrote, “So far, the farm bill discussion has largely been focused on the unique challenges facing dairy and cotton producers. These farmers are important to Kansas and the country, and I am eager to be an ally in working toward solutions for these producers.

“But, let us not forget the farm crisis in the High Plains that has hit wheat and sorghum farmers especially hard,” he continued. “Acres planted to hard red winter wheat in Kansas are at the second lowest level in the past 100 years, reflecting the economic reality currently facing wheat producers. The threat of the sugarcane aphid to sorghum is making it harder to make a profit on the traditionally low-input crop, meaning acres may fall by another 30 percent this year.”