Kavulich opposes bill that would impose a transaction fee on US ag exports to Cuba | TheFencePost.com

John Kavulich, president of the U.S.-Cuba Trade and Economic Council, Inc. has posted a vigorous statement in opposition to a bill introduced by Reps. Rick Crawford, R-Ark. and Chris Cubela, R-Fla., that would impose a transaction fee on U.S. agricultural exports to Cuba but allow private financing of the exports.

The proceeds from the transaction fee would be used to pay the claims that U.S. firms have filed against Cuba for the expropriation of their property at the time of the Cuban revolution.

"By withdrawing the requirement for the government of the Republic of Cuba compensate certified claimants, the United States Congress is invalidating the validity of the certified claims," Kavulich wrote.

"The government of the Republic of Cuba will respond that if the United States isn't asking it to make payment, they, the certified claims, must have never been valid," he said.