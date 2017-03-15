Keeping your backyard chickens healthy requires more than feed and water | TheFencePost.com

LANCASTER, Pa. — Raising poultry can be an incredibly rewarding experience. By taking proper care of their fragile digestive systems, you can help your chicks, poults, ducklings and all other young birds grow into healthy adults.

The poultry digestive tract is a primary site for potential exposure to disease-causing pathogens such as Salmonella, E. coli, and Clostridium. If gut function decreases, it could result in a reduction in digestion and absorption, reducing bird performance and overall well-being. In fact, 70 percent of the immune system resides in or around the digestive tract in birds. To completely support a strong immune system that can fight off disease, the digestive tract must be protected from bad bacteria, viruses, parasites and other toxins that could enter by food or water.

Feeding your chicks an all-natural, quality feed and keeping their water clean, fresh and readily available is important to maintain a healthy gut. However, it takes more than feed and water to keep your backyard flock vigorous and happy. Naturally preventing diseases before they start is the best way for you to support your chicks' immune systems to maintain an overall healthy flock and help avoid serious issues that require a veterinary visit.

Here are three ways you can help enhance the gut health of your birds:

1. Sanitize drinking water

Diseases can easily transmit from bird to bird through their drinking water every day. Exposure to water- or soil-borne pathogens can have an impact on bird health and productivity. While providing fresh, clean water may seem like enough, taking the extra step to use a safe and effective water sanitizer can help eliminate unseen, harmful pathogens. A water sanitizer can keep your equipment clean too.

2. Add digestive health supplements

Backyard birds are prone to pathogens and health challenges, many of which can be difficult to cure. Research has shown adding targeted proteins, probiotics, prebiotics, enzymes and yucca to your flocks' water every day can help enhance intestinal health and your birds' ability to fight off harmful diseases, such as Salmonella, Clostridium and E. coli.[1] Taking a proactive approach by using proven, all-natural supplements can help improve the immune system of chicks and adult birds so they can more successfully resist disease.

3. Target worms

Worm infestations can cause problems in your flock, such as poor growth and feed conversion, decreased egg production, health issues and in severe cases, death. Internal parasites can make a flock more susceptible to diseases or negatively impact a current disease condition.[2] Naturally protecting your flock against worms is one of the best ways to ensure your chicks will grow to become happy and healthy adult birds. Take proactive steps by using a water-based supplement that naturally targets the defenses of worms and worm eggs.

Help your feathery friends by optimizing gut health and targeting digestive diseases to make the most of what they need for growth, immune function, egg production and overall well-being. For more information about poultry health, visit dbcagproducts.com and like the Healthy Flock Facebook page.

DBC Ag Products delivers innovative, natural solutions that target intestinal health to overcome animal agriculture's toughest challenges. Its unique, proprietary formulas focus on the optimal combination of new and proven technologies to prevent disease, save animals, improve feed utilization and deliver profitable results to customers.