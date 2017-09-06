KSU to unveil the Harold and Olympia Lonsinger research farm

MANHATTAN, Kan. — On Wednesday, Sept. 20, Kansas State University representatives will officially dedicate the newest research center in the College of Agriculture: the Harold and Olympia Lonsinger Sustainability Research Farm, donated to the Kansas State University Foundation by Harold Lonsinger. Area residents are invited to attend the unveiling of the sign marking one corner of the property, taking place at the intersection of W 30 Drive and CO 641 Avenue, Alton, at 11 a.m. University representatives attending the event include John Floros, dean of the College of Agriculture and director of K-State Research and Extension; Gary Pierzynski, university distinguished professor and head of the agronomy department; and Bob Gillen, director of the Western Kansas Agricultural Research Centers. The research farm will provide Kansas State University faculty, including county and district extension agents, and students the opportunity to study and demonstrate sustainable agricultural practices and efforts for enhancing soil health.