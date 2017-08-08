Landlord/tenant cash lease workshop set for Aug. 29 | TheFencePost.com

A Landlord/Tenant Cash Lease workshop to be offered Aug. 29 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at the Panhandle Research and Extension center is designed to help landlords and tenants put together a lease that is right for both parties involved and help maintain positive farm leasing relationships.

Topics for discussion include: latest information about land values and cash rental rates for the area and state; lease communication, determining appropriate information sharing for both the tenant and landlord; lease terminations, including terminating handshake or verbal leases; legal issues related to land ownership; and flexible lease arrangements.

To register for this free workshop, contact Extension Educator Jessica Groskopf at (308) 632-1247. Register by Aug. 25, to ensure that there are enough handouts and refreshments.

Presenters are Jim Jansen, UNL Extension Educator/Ag Extension Economist serving northeast Nebraska, and Allan Vyhnalek, UNL Extension Educator for Farm Succession serving Nebraska.

The agricultural land management workshop series have been held extensively across Nebraska for the past several years, with more than 3,300 attending. The vast majority of both landlords and tenants find the information to be very helpful in improving communications, setting rental terms, and learning about agricultural land. As farm budgets tighten, it is even more important to attend and listen to the latest discussion about leasing issues.

This workshop is sponsored by the North Central Risk Management Education Center and Nebraska Extension.