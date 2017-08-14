 Layered Pudding Delight | TheFencePost.com

Layered Pudding Delight

14 graham crackers
1 package instant vanilla pudding
2 c. cold milk
1 c. cool whip
1 can cherry pie filling

 

Mix pudding with milk.
Add cool whip and mix well.
In a nine-inch pan, layer bottom with graham crackers, then half of pudding mix.
Repeat once then top with pie filling.
Chill well before serving.

Submitted by: Kay Bedlan – Lewellen, Neb.