Learn how to protect your home or neighborhood from wildfires | TheFencePost.com

Learn all you can about wildfire preparedness before a fire happens in your home or neighborhood. Join us on June 14 at the Burlington (Colo.) Public Library on 321 14th St. at 10:30 a.m. for a FireWise Program. Come and understand how to create a defensible space around your home. Know what types of materials can be used for construction which are more fire resistant. Enhance your landscape with a variety of plant materials which are more fire resistant.

Matt Norville, Colorado State community and plains forester for northeast Colorado and Linda Langelo, Colorado State University Extension Horticulture Program associate will be the presenters. You will learn techniques about how to give your home and property an added advantage in case of a wildfire.

We welcome everyone to this free workshop. During a time when our rural communities are suffering from drought, take advantage and learn the fire-safety guidelines. These guidelines and the FireWise Program was developed by the Colorado State Forest Service extensive study of previous wildfires in our state. This program could save your home — a lifetime investment.

If you are interested in coming, please call the Burlington Library at (719) 346-8109 and speak with Nick McCarty-Daniels or Lisa Brewer.