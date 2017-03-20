Learn more about how to assist wildfire-impacted families in northeast Colorado | TheFencePost.com

As wildfires plagued northeast Colorado in recent days, there were many who were impacted — families who could use your thoughts, prayers and support.

The Haxtun Chamber of Commerce has an account set up at the Haxtun Community Federal Credit Union for monetary donations for the families in need of support. To learn how to assist in these efforts, you can go the Haxtun Community Fire Relief Facebook page, or call the Haxtun Community Federal Credit Union at (970) 774-7396.

Colorado Farm Bureau has activated a disaster fund to help farmers and ranchers impacted by the wildfires, with 100 percent of the funds raised going directly to aiding these producers as they face the aftermath of this natural disaster.

The Colorado Cattlemen's Association and the Northeast Colorado Cattlemen's Association relief efforts are focusing on the immediate need for hay, feed and fencing supplies; as well as individuals willing to provide trucking for the farmers and ranchers. Donations should be taken to CHS Grainland in Haxtun. Learn more here: https://brianallmerradionetwork.wordpress.com/2017/03/07/03-07-17-cca-northeast-colorado-fire-immediate-relief-for-farmers-and-ranchers-needed/.

Additional information about the many ongoing relief efforts can also be tracked at the NE Colorado Immediate Fire Relief for Farmers & Ranchers Facebook page.