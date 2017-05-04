Lender survey shows concern over farm profitability | TheFencePost.com

Nearly 90 percent of agricultural lenders have seen an overall decline in farm profitability in the last 12 months, according to a joint survey by the American Bankers Association and the Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (Farmer Mac) released this week.

The survey of more than 350 agricultural lenders representing institutions of all sizes across the country revealed that when it comes to their producer customers, lenders are most concerned about commodity prices, liquidity and farm income, the ABA and Farmer Mac said in a joint news release.

Find the report online at http://www.aba.com/Tools/Function/Ag/Documents/2016_2017AGLendingSurveyReport.pdf.