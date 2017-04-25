Little American Royal Livestock and Horse Show will be held May 5-6 | TheFencePost.com

KERSEY, Colo. — In 1958 Rex Davis, advisor and member of the then Kersey FFA Chapter began a spring livestock show, which they called the Little American Royal. Now, 59 years later, the Platte Valley FFA Chapter will host the 59th Annual Little American Royal Livestock and Horse Show on May 5-6, 2017. 4-H, FFA, and breed association members will have the opportunity to exhibit beef cattle, dairy cattle, horses, meat goats, sheep and swine. The Little American Royal is billed as the largest spring show in the western U.S. with entries numbering as many as 1,300 in all six shows. Dairy cattle, meat goats and sheep will be shown on Friday evening, May 5, and beef cattle, horses and swine will be shown on Saturday, May 6. The culmination of the show is the All-Around Showmanship, with showmanship winners from all six species competing for Champion All-Around Showman. Over $10,000 in prizes are offered, including 105 trophies and 14 belt buckles presented by our faithful donors. For exact times and locations, please view our show flyer which can be found at http://www.plattevalley.k12.co.us.

FFA is a national youth organization of students enrolled in Secondary Agriculture Education classes. The Platte Valley FFA Chapter has 102 members of the over 500,000 FFA members nationwide. Rex Davis and Jack Smith established the Platte Valley FFA chapter in 1961. The Platte Valley FFA Chapter is recognized as one of the top 10 chapters in the nation in Community Development, and is known as the home of the Little American Royal Livestock and Horse Show held each spring on the first weekend in May.