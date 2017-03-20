Local bands to open for TobyMac and Barenaked Ladies concerts in Greeley, Colo. | TheFencePost.com

The wait is finally over. It is time to announce the final two opening acts for the 2017 Greeley Stampede concerts. Even more exciting news is that both bands are local.

The Greeley Stampede welcomes Face Vocal Band as the opener for Barenaked Ladies on June 24. Face is an internationally recognized vocal rock band based out of Boulder, Colo., bringing a new edge and attitude to the human voice. Using just four singers and a vocal drummer, Face creates a rock-music phenomenon that has to be seen to be believed. No instruments and no special effects — just five guys. Individual tickets for the Barenaked Ladies with Face Vocal Band start at $30 or can be purchased with the Superstars Concert Series package starting at $60 until May 1.

Opening for TobyMac will be Heart's Remedy at the Greeley Stampede's Faith and Family Night on June 25. While these three sisters grew up singing in the beautiful state of Tennessee, they are proud to call Colorado their home for the past 10 years. This faith-based trio share their passion for God, love and life through the stories they share in their music. Ticket prices for Faith and Family Night featuring TobyMac with Heart's Remedy start at $30 or can be added to the Superstars Concert Series package for an additional $20.

The Greeley Stampede is excited to add Face Vocal Band and Heart's Remedy to the already entertaining line-up. To see a complete list of scheduled events, including parades, rodeos, and family entertainment, visit http://www.greeleystampede.org.