Longmont Dairy sticks to its old-fashioned, door delivery roots | TheFencePost.com

It's 6 a.m., you're just waking up and you need some milk to put in your morning coffee.

Instead of going to the fridge, you go to your doorstep and a glass bottle of fresh milk is waiting for you.

This isn't a flashback to the 1950s when this scene was normal. Longmont Dairy in Longmont, Colo., has kept the same business model since the company was started in 1965.

"Although the glass bottles are old-fashioned, they're very in right now and people really appreciate the environmental sustainability of being able to reuse the bottles and not wasting," said Longmont Dairy co-owner Katie Herrmann. "Our customers also tell us that the milk tastes better in glass bottles."

The glass bottles and delivery service are the bread and butter of what makes Longmont Dairy and keeps it going all these years later.

Herrmann and her stepbrother, Dan Boyd, bought into the business in 2015. The two grew up working for Longmont Dairy, Herrmann worked at the now-closed store that sold Longmont Dairy products and Boyd did odd jobs like washing the coolers.

The two of them worked under their parents, David and Susan Boyd, who took over the operation from David's father, Jim Boyd.

Herrmann and Dan Boyd didn't set out to take over the family business.

Just before they came back to work at Longmont Dairy they were both living in California. Herrmann was working in management and human resources and Boyd was in construction management. And then around the same time, they both found their way back into the family business.

"We were sort of winding down, so it was about the end of 2010, and I had just had my first child earlier that year and wanted a change of pace and to be closer to family and just be more in this area again," Herrmann said.

Boyd ended up back in Colorado around the same time and their return worked out well for their parents. They were eyeing retirement, so with Herrmann and Boyd back in Longmont, their training started.

SPLItTING THE CHORES

Herrmann and Boyd split responsibilities. Herrmann focuses on sales, customer service, human resources and marketing. Boyd is more involved with the routes, the plants and the mechanic department.

They also have a farm manager, who takes care of the cows in Loveland, Colo. Longmont Dairy has its own cows and it processes its own milk, making it a producer-handler type of business.

That means they're in complete control and know the life of the milk from the cow to the doorstep.

"There's not a lot of producer-handlers left in the country, so because of that, consumers really like that we can manage the quality, and its source identification," Herrmann said. "They understand where their product is coming from."

Longmont Dairy doesn't just deliver milk.

The company works with other companies that produce eggs, yogurt, juice and cheese that it delivers as well.

"We support local farmers so we get our feed from local farmers. We like to support local businesses. The products we carry on our trucks, we like to be pretty local and companies that have similar values to ours," Herrmann said.

And that's what Herrmann said makes the dairy successful.

There is competition with other home-delivery services, but it's where the company began that Herrmann feels separates Longmont Dairy from its competition.

"There's certainly a lot of competition, but what we really try to do is just differentiate ourselves and keep to our old-fashioned roots," she said. ❖

— Fox is a reporter for The Fence Post. She can be reached at (970) 392-4410, sfox@thefencepost.com or on Twitter @FoxonaFarm.