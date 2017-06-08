Looking for local? Find Colorado farmers’ markets in annual publication | TheFencePost.com

BROOMFIELD, Colo. – As grass is greening and days are getting warmer, farmers' markets are popping up across the state. The Colorado Department of Agriculture's 33rd annual Colorado Farm Fresh Directory helps consumers find farmers' markets, roadside stands, u-picks, wineries and agritourism activities.

"If you are looking for local foods, Farm Fresh is the perfect guide," said Wendy White, marketing specialist for the CDA. "We hope the publication helps connect consumers with local producers."

The 2017 Colorado Farm Fresh Directory features more than 200 farms, ranches, roadside stands, u-picks and Community Supported Agriculture programs as well as 100 farmers' markets across the state. Farm Fresh also includes farms that offer tours, restaurants using local ingredients, wineries, corn mazes, pumpkin patches and farm and ranch vacations. In addition, the free directory includes county fairs, a crop calendar, food and agricultural festivals and tips for picking Colorado produce.

The directory is available for free at participating libraries, chambers of commerce, welcome centers, visitor centers, Colorado State University Extension offices and other businesses as well as online at http://www.coloradoagriculture.com/farmfresh. Colorado Farm Fresh is also available as a mobile app for smartphones.

The directory is sponsored by the Colorado Department of Agriculture, Longmont Dairy Farm, Rock Creek Farm and Royal Crest Dairy (the presenting sponsors), Anderson Farms, Centennial Farms Program, Colorado Farmers' Market Association, Colorado Fresh Markets, Colorado Fruit & Vegetable Growers Association, Colorado MarketMaker, Colorado Pastured Pork, Colorado Proud, Colorado State Fair, Colorado Wine Industry Development Board, and Metro Denver Farmers' Market.

For more information, to find a location to pick up a free copy of the 2017 Colorado Farm Fresh Directory or to download the free mobile app, visit http://www.coloradoagriculture.com or call (303) 869-9174.