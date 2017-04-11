Low-interest emergency physical loss loans available for wildfire relief in Colo., Neb. | TheFencePost.com

DENVER, Colo. – U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency Acting Administrator Chris Beyerhelm announced that physical loss loans are available for two counties in Colorado. Farm operators who have suffered major physical losses caused by wildfires and high winds that occurred from March 6 through March 9, 2017, may be eligible for emergency loans.

This Administrator's Physical Loss Notification has been issued for Logan and Phillips counties as the primary damaged area. Additionally, five Colorado counties are contiguous to this designated disaster area, making these producers also potentially eligible for programs based on this designation. The contiguous counties are: Morgan, Sedgwick, Washington, Weld and Yuma.

Producers in Chase, Cheyenne, Kimball and Perkins counties in Nebraska are also eligible because they are contiguous counties.

Emergency loans may be made available to any applicant with a qualifying loss in the counties named above. Approval is limited to applicants who suffered severe physical losses only.

Physical loss loans may be made to eligible farmers and ranchers to repair or replace damaged or destroyed physical property essential to the success of the agriculture operation, including livestock losses. Examples of property commonly affected include essential farm buildings, fixtures to real estate, equipment, livestock, perennial crops, fruit and nut bearing trees, and harvested or stored crops and hay.

Producers in eligible counties have eight months from the date of the declaration to apply for loans for physical losses.

Please contact FSA for more information on loan eligibility and the application process. FSA office information is available at http://offices.usda.gov. Additional FSA disaster assistance program information is available at http://disaster.fsa.usda.gov.