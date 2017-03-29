 Make a post-fire range and livestock management plan | TheFencePost.com

Make a post-fire range and livestock management plan

Other Resources available:

University of Nebraska Extension has an excellent, modern guide called “Grassland Management with Prescribed Fire”, EC148. This document also covers post-fire recovery and management practices. Available for $1 at: https://marketplace.unl.edu/extension/ec148.html

University of Wyoming’s Derek Scasta has published a detailed, relevant technical resource called “Wildland Fire in Wyoming: Patterns, Influences, and Effects,” B1271. This is available for free online at: http://www.wyoextension.org/publications/html/B1271/.

Don Schoderbek

Schoderbek is a Regional Specialist (Range Management) for CSU Extension, reach him at (970) 522-7207 or donald.schoderbek@colostate.edu.