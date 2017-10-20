Mamaw’s Pickled Spinich | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb.

2 cups spinich, cut up

1/4 c. raw spinich, chopped

1/4 c. bacon, cooked and chopped

1 c. tomatoes, chopped

1/4 c. cider cinegar

1/4 c. salad oil

1/4 c. Green pepper, chopped

Mix all ingrediants together.

Let them stand in the refridgerator for 15 minutes.

Serve on lettuce leaves.