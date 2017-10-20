 Mamaw’s Pickled Spinich | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb. | TheFencePost.com

2 cups spinich, cut up
1/4 c. raw spinich, chopped
1/4 c. bacon, cooked and chopped
1 c. tomatoes, chopped
1/4 c. cider cinegar
1/4 c. salad oil
1/4 c. Green pepper, chopped

Mix all ingrediants together.
Let them stand in the refridgerator for 15 minutes.
Serve on lettuce leaves.

