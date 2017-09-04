 Maple Baked Apple | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb. | TheFencePost.com

Maple Baked Apple | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb.

2 tsp. maple syrup
1 tsp. brown sugar
1 tsp. chopped walnuts
1 tsp. raisins or dried cranberries
1/8 tsp. ground cinnamon
1/8 tsp. ground nutmeg
1 medium tart apple

In a small bowl, combine the first six ingredients.
Core apple and peel the top third.
Place in a small microwave safe dish.
Fill apple with walnut mixture.
Microwave uncovered on high for 3 to 4 minutes, or until apple is tender.