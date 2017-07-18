Mark Chesnutt concert will kick-off Chaffee County Fair on Saturday | TheFencePost.com

A Mark Chesnutt concert will kick-off this year's Chaffee County Fair on Saturday, July 22, 2017, at the Chaffee County Fair and Rodeo Grounds in Poncha Springs, Colo. (5 miles west of Salida). The gates will open at 5:30 p.m. and the tickets are on sale now for $30 each at chaffeecountyfair.com. This concert is the first of the fair activities, which continue through Sunday, July 30. Some of the grand events include 4-H livestock shows and projects, U.S. Forest Service Mule String & Packing Clinic, Rocky Mountain Bull Fry, music performances and dances, Muttin' Bustin', steer riding, catch-a-pig, Mountain States Ranch Rodeo, CPRA Rodeo, performances by the Westernaires, and much more. The fairgrounds are north of U.S. Hwy 50 at the intersection of County Road 127 and County Road 120.