Livestock Market Reports | Week of Dec. 12-18, 2016 | TheFencePost.com

Livestock Market Reports | Week of Dec. 12-18, 2016
December 21, 2016
Colorado
Brush Livestock of Colorado | Brush
Centennial Livestock Auction Co. | Fort Collins
Delta Sales Yard Inc. | Delta
La Junta Livestock Commission, Inc. | La Junta
Livestock Exchange, LLC. | Brush
Producers Livestock Marketing Association | Greeley
Sterling Livestock Commission Company, Inc. | Sterling
Nebraska
Crawford Livestock Market LLC | Crawford
Ericson-Spalding Livestock Market | Ericson
Lexington Livestock Market | Lexington
Ogallala Livestock Auction Market | Ogallala
Wyoming
Torrington Livestock Markets, LLC. | Torrington
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: Market Reports
Trending Sitewide
- Pence to meet with former Texas Ag Commissioner Combs; Trump to meet with USTR candidate in Florida
- Gering cowboy is average champion at the NFR
- Trump cabinet taking shape, Ag secretary one of two positions not filled
- Obama administration touts GIPSA rule; others hope Trump overturns it
- Auction Update—Dec. 12, 2016